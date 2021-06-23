Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0486 on Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $549,024.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,495,947 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

