Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,432 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNTL stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

