ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $12.85 million and $1.37 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00604455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00077839 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.