Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Reaches $890,525.93

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 41.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 234.2% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $890,525.93 and $4,682.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00610338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039468 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.