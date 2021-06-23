Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0724 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $826.17 million and approximately $91.06 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00194420 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00607412 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,701,899,938 coins and its circulating supply is 11,410,432,785 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

