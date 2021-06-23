Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

