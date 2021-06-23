ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $162.35 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $162.35 million and $41.01 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00107521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00167986 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,344.23 or 1.00146318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.