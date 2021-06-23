ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $51,705.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00168346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.12 or 1.00086742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 20,141,839 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

