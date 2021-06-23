ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $9,014,604.30 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 3,871,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,184. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,295.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.