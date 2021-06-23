ZUM TOKEN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78,165.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $336,261.07 and $78,165.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.88 or 0.00623061 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 339.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 76,043,899,862 coins and its circulating supply is 14,540,306,336 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

