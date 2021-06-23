Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.29

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 63129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Insiders have sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

