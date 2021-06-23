ZUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $337,285.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00112354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00170781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.75 or 1.00276904 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

