Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.65.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
