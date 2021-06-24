$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.12. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.