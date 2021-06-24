-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.00. Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 996.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.41.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

