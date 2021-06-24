-$0.27 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $897.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

