0Chain (ZCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $208,725.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and $208,725.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

