0xcert Market Capitalization Tops $920,473.13 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $920,473.13 and approximately $28,208.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.44 or 0.00609294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00076938 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

