$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.27. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

NYSE:THC opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.