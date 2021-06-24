$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $914.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $1,008,317. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

