$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $184.50 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.02. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

