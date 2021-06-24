$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $896.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $252.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

