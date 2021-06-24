$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $902.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $359.40 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.68.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

