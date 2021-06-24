$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on BBSI. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $73.38 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $555.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.