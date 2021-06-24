$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.63 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.