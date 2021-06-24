$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.97. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

