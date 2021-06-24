$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.78. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $197.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

