$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

MSI stock opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $214.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,640. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

