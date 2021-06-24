$1.99 EPS Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.22. Braskem reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 271.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. 179,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

