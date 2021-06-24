$10.94 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post $10.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.55 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $45.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

TJX opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

