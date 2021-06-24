$101.38 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $101.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $103.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $85.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $421.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $431.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.70 million to $502.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $967.47 million, a PE ratio of 406.20 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,122.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,361 shares of company stock worth $2,136,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,936,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

