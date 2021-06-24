10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 3.3%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $194.77 and last traded at $194.77. 50,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 821,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.41.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,051,160.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $43,736,141 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,035,000 after acquiring an additional 904,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $152,358,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

