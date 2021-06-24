$11.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report $11.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $52.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,147 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

