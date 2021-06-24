118,965 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $6,608,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $862,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,802,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

