12,205 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $56.92 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.