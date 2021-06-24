130,529 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 872,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 199,338 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,937,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

