$141.50 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $141.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $151.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $574.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $225.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.91 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $228.10.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NovoCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

