$148.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post sales of $148.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $156.60 million. Exterran posted sales of $171.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $647.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $785.17 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $862.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,340,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

EXTN opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

