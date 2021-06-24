$156.82 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $156.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.15 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $135.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $633.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.12 million to $635.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

MANH opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

