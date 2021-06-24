$166.18 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post $166.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.70 million and the lowest is $164.66 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $668.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,976 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.