178,245 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. AT&T makes up 1.1% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

NYSE T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 177,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,512,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

