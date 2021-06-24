$188.60 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $188.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $805.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIR opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.64. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.