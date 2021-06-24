1,923 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $699.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $679.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

