1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.55% of 1Life Healthcare worth $136,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 435,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 106,116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,331 in the last three months.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.