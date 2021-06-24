$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $11.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLK opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.93. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.