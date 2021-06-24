25,761 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.10% of LGI Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $95,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

