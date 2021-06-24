2,583 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $906.45. 5,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $846.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $911.35. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.