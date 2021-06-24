$280.32 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $280.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.40 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $186.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at $56,941,063.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $350.08 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.