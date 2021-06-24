28,710 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.57. 1,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.49. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 368.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

