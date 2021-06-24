2key.network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $130,990.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $130,990.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00609209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About 2key.network

2KEY is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,019,256 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars.

